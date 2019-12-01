Predators' Craig Smith: Zero scoring touch this season
Smith notched just two points in 13 games during the month of November, and is averaging the lowest ice time of his career (13:28), skating on the Preds' third line.
Just two seasons removed from a 51-point season, the decline in Smith's offensive numbers has been nothing short of dramatic. He is currently in the final year of a five-year, $21 million contract, leading to speculation he will not be back with the Predators next season. Either way, he should not be in anyone's fantasy lineup right now.
