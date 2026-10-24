Hunt was claimed off waivers by the Predators on Saturday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Hunt will be switching sides in a Central-Division rivalry following the Predators' move to stymie Minnesota's intended move of sending him to AHL Iowa. The 24-year-old Hunt had been solid without the puck prior to landing on waivers, as he had posted seven hits and 11 blocked shots across 11 games this season. He hasn't found the scoresheet yet, however, which will likely be a new goal of his if the Predators elect to keep him at the NHL level. If not, he'll likely head to AHL Milwaukee.