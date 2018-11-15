Hamhuis (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve and will suit up against Arizona on Thursday.

Hamhuis' return is well timed considering the club was forced to place P.K. Subban (upper body) on IR in a corresponding move. While the veteran Hamhuis won't offer the same level of offensive capability as Subban, he has hit the 20-point mark 11 times in his NHL career and can certainly produce from the blue line.