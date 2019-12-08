Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Adds helper Saturday
Hamhuis posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.
Hamhuis had the primary helper on Daniel Carr's opening tally just 46 seconds into the game. Points have been hard to come by for the defenseman -- he's at three assists and just 17 shots in 26 contests. Hamhuis has added 39 hits and 21 blocked shots this season, but his lack of offense and third-pairing role will keep most fantasy owners away.
More News
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Collects assist in loss to Jets•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Still waiting for first point•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: In and out of lineup•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Activated for Saturday's clash•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Still sidelined Friday•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Out Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.