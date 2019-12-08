Hamhuis posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Hamhuis had the primary helper on Daniel Carr's opening tally just 46 seconds into the game. Points have been hard to come by for the defenseman -- he's at three assists and just 17 shots in 26 contests. Hamhuis has added 39 hits and 21 blocked shots this season, but his lack of offense and third-pairing role will keep most fantasy owners away.