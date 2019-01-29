Hamhuis is in a 20-game pointless streak while firing just 15 shots on goal in that span.

Hamhuis isn't meant to fill the stat sheet on Nashville's bottom pairing, but more was expected out of the veteran after he generated three goals and 24 points for the Canucks last season. He's still sound defensively with a 48.5 Corsi For percentage while starting 53.7 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone. and that's likely what's keeping him out of the press box.