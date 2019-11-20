Hamhuis picked up his second assist of the season during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Winnipeg.

The 36-year-old defenseman is not the point producer he once was, with Hamhuis only managing two points through 18 games this season. His 14:31 of ice time per game is a career-low and proof that his role with Nashville comes with a limited scope, making the veteran blueliner a forgettable commodity in 2019-20 fantasy leagues.