Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Collects assist in loss to Jets
Hamhuis picked up his second assist of the season during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Winnipeg.
The 36-year-old defenseman is not the point producer he once was, with Hamhuis only managing two points through 18 games this season. His 14:31 of ice time per game is a career-low and proof that his role with Nashville comes with a limited scope, making the veteran blueliner a forgettable commodity in 2019-20 fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Still waiting for first point•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: In and out of lineup•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Activated for Saturday's clash•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Still sidelined Friday•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Out Monday•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Full participant in practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.