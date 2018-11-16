Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Does little in return
Hamhuis (undisclosed) returned to action against the Coyotes on Thursday, with a blocked shot representing his lone box-score marker in a 2-1 road loss.
Hamhuis' role in Nashville pales in comparison to how he was utilized by the Stars in 2017-18. Last season, he averaged 20:11 of ice time, but he's only at a 12:38 mark this time around. Don't be surprised if the veteran defenseman falls well short of his 24-point output from the prior campaign.
