Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Ice time dwindling
Hamhuis skated just 11:41 in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes, his lowest ice time of the season.
Surprisingly, the 36-year-old Hamhuis has skated in 34 of a possible 36 games so far this season after suiting up just 57 times all of last year. However, with Hamhuis' two-year contract with the Preds set to expire at the end of this season, and top defensive prospects Alexandre Carrier and Frederic Allard waiting in the wings, don't be surprised if this turns out to be Hamhuis' last season in Nashville. He has just 10 points in 91 games over the past two seasons.
