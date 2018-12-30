Hamhuis skated just 13:19 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hamhuis had previously been averaging close to 20 minutes per game dating back to mid-November when P.K. Subban was placed on IR with an upper-body injury. Now that Subban is back in the lineup, ice time in the 13-to-15 minute range should be more the norm for Hamhuis going forward. The 36-year-old blueliner has just four points in 28 games this season, and simply does not move the fantasy needle in most formats anymore.