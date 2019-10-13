Hamhuis skated 15:08 Saturday against the Kings, after missing the previous two games as a healthy scratch.

The 36-year-old blueliner saw part-time duty last season for the Preds, playing in just 57 games and recording five assists. So far, all signs point to him filling a similar role -- with similar output -- this season. He has yet to post a point in three contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories