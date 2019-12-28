Hamhuis (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against the Penguins, NHL.com's Wes Crosby reports.

Hamhuis exited Friday's loss to the Penguins in the first period after taking a puck to the face, so it's not surprising to see that he won't be available for Saturday's rematch. Jarred Tinordi is expected to fill in on Nashville's bottom pairing against Pittsburgh.