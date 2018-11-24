Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Notches assist in loss to Blues
Hamhuis recorded an assist -- his second point of the season -- in 16:53 of ice time in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.
Hamhuis is currently skating in P.K. Subban's spot on the second defensive pairing with Mattias Ekholm, but with Subban reportedly close to to a return, Hamhuis will likely be shifted back to bottom-pairing duty. Be prepared to adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly.
