Hamhuis (upper body) will play in Wednesday's Winter Classic against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Less than a week after taking a puck to the face, Hamhuis will retake the ice outdoors. The 37-year-old is averaging 14:08 of ice time per game, and he's notched five points through 35 contests.

