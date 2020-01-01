Hamhuis (upper body) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Hamhuis is a bottom-pairing player, and he wasn't initially slated to be ready for this contest after taking a puck to the face in last Friday's loss to Pittsburgh. However, he should be ready to rock for the Winter Classic. The 37-year-old isn't the concern of fantasy managers, though, as he's only notched five points over 35 games.