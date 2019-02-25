Hamhuis (leg) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

If there is one team that is built to lose a depth defenseman, it's the Predators, who have a top four as formidable as any on the blue line. Hamhuis was not exactly proving vital to Nashville, or fantasy owners, as he had four points, all assists, in 53 games. In a corresponding move, Matt Donovan was called up from the minors.