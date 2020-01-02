Hamhuis (upper body) skated 17:18 in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Hamhuis missed just one game after taking a puck to the face. He was forced to play more than his season average of 14:08 per game due to Ryan Ellis' upper-body injury early in the fist period. If Ellis is out long-term, Hamhuis may continue to see extra ice time.