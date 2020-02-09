Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Rare assist in Saturday loss
Hamhuis notched his seventh assist of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
The 37-year old Hamhuis is now in the twilight of his career, averaging his lowest-ever ice time at just 14:43 per game skating on the team's third defensive pairing. Now in the final year of a two-year, $2.5 million contract, Hamhuis will likely be looking for another team to play for next season as the Preds have a lot of young, up-and-coming defensemen who can join their ranks next year. He should not be on anyone's fantasy roster at this point.
