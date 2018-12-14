Hamhuis collected just his fourth point in 21 games with an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Hamhuis has been skating in a top-four capacity lately, averaging almost 20 minutes per game opposite Mattias Ekholm on the Preds' second defensive pairing. However, with the return of P.K. Subban (upper body) looming on the horizon, he will likely see his ice time drop as a result. It won't affect his fantasy value much, however, as the 35-year-old blueliner is still unlikely to reach the 20-point mark as he did last season while playing in Dallas.