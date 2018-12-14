Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Rare helper in OT win Thursday
Hamhuis collected just his fourth point in 21 games with an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.
Hamhuis has been skating in a top-four capacity lately, averaging almost 20 minutes per game opposite Mattias Ekholm on the Preds' second defensive pairing. However, with the return of P.K. Subban (upper body) looming on the horizon, he will likely see his ice time drop as a result. It won't affect his fantasy value much, however, as the 35-year-old blueliner is still unlikely to reach the 20-point mark as he did last season while playing in Dallas.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...