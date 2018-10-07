Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Scratched Saturday

Hamhuis sat out Saturday's game against the Islanders as a healthy scratch.

Hamhuis was signed to a two-year deal by the Predators this summer after spending the previous two seasons in Dallas. He is expected to spend most of the season as part of the Preds' third blue line pairing, opposite either Yannick Weber, Anthony Bitetto or Matt Irwin. As such, his fantasy value remains limited to very deep formats.