Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Still sidelined Friday
Hamhuis (leg) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Penguins, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Despite logging a full practice last Sunday, Hamhuis still needs some more time before he'll be ready for game action. While Saturday against the Blue Jackets marks his next opportunity to return, the short turnaround between contests makes it seem unlikely he will draw in.
