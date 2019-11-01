Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Still waiting for first point
Hamhuis has zero points in 11 games this season, and is seeing the lowest ice time of his career, averaging just 14:24 on the Preds' third defensive pairing.
The good news is, Hamhuis played in his ninth straight game Thursday against the Flames after sitting out as a healthy scratch for two consecutive contests earlier in October. However, he has yet to crack the scoresheet this season, which may not come as much of a surprise after he registered just five points in 57 games last year. The 36-year-old defender is in the final year of a two-year, $2.5 million contract and it will be interesting to see whether or not he decides to call it a career after this season. In the meantime, he should not be in anyone's fantasy lineup.
