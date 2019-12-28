Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Takes puck to face
Hamhuis took a puck to the face in Friday's game versus the Penguins and exited the contest in the first period. He will not return.
Hamhuis exited after the deflected puck drew blood. The Predators will have to finish the game with five blueliners. More information should surface on Hamhuis' condition prior to Saturday's rematch in Pittsburgh.
