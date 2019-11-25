Predators' Daniel Carr: Brought up to big club
The Predators recalled Carr from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
The Predators are shorthanded at forward with Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) facing a 4-to-6 week absence, so Carr's NHL stint could be long term if he proves himself. The 28-year-old has been superb in the minors with 11 goals and 10 assists over 16 contests, but he hasn't translated that success to the top level yet in his career.
