Play

Predators' Daniel Carr: Brought up to big club

The Predators recalled Carr from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

The Predators are shorthanded at forward with Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) facing a 4-to-6 week absence, so Carr's NHL stint could be long term if he proves himself. The 28-year-old has been superb in the minors with 11 goals and 10 assists over 16 contests, but he hasn't translated that success to the top level yet in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories