Carr was included in the Predators' training camp roster for Phase 3.

Carr led AHL Milwaukee with 23 goals and 50 points in 47 outings this season. The winger's offensive touch might not help him get into a playoff game for the club but could set him up to earn a roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign. In addition to Carr, the Nashville also called up forwards Michael McCarron, Eeli Tolvanen, Rem Pitlick, Yakov Trenin and Philip Tomasino, defensemen Alexandre Carrier, Jeremy Davies, Ben Harpur and Steve Santini and goaltenders Troy Grosenick and Connor Ingram.