Predators' Daniel Carr: Relegated to AHL
Carr was sent down to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Carr actually started Thursday's loss to Arizona in a top-six role, but he didn't make the most of his opportunity. The 27-year-old winger slid down the lineup as that game went on and is now being sent down to the AHL, suggesting that Filip Forsberg (lower body) is likely ready to return to the lineup.
