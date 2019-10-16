Predators' Daniel Carr: Sticking with big club
Carr cleared waivers Wednesday and will stay with the Predators, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
The Predators were hoping Carr would pass waivers and land with AHL Milwaukee. However, Filip Forsberg has an undisclosed injury, so Carr's services will be needed with the big club at least until Forsberg is cleared to play. Carr has zero points and a minus-1 rating in two NHL games this year.
