Fabbro notched an assist in Saturday's overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Now with just seven points on the season (1G, 6A), Fabbro continues to regress from the career-high 24 points he posted last season. Unfortunately for him, the offseason addition of Ryan McDonagh has pushed Fabbro down the Preds' depth chart, resulting in reduced ice time and fewer opportunites to contribute offensively.