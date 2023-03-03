Fabbro signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract extension with Nashville on Friday, per Jeff Marek of Sportsnet.

Fabbro has a goal, eight points, 36 PIM, 71 hits and 83 blocks in 56 contests while averaging 16:04 of ice time this season. The 24-year-old is playing through the final season of a two-year, $4.8 million contract. Before signing the extension, Fabbro was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer.