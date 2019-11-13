Predators' Dante Fabbro: Assists in consecutive outings
Fabbro racked up an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.
Fabbro is up to five points and a plus-7 rating through 18 appearances this year. He's added 29 blocked shots and 23 shots on goal, but he's not going to have fantasy appeal outside of the deepest formats.
