Fabbro (upper body) was on the ice for Saturday's practice, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

This is a step in the right direction for Fabbro, but his status for Sunday's game in Winnipeg is still unknown at this time. The rookie defenseman last dressed Jan. 1, scoring a goal in that game to raise his season totals to four goals and nine points in 39 games.

