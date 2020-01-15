Contrary to a previous report, Fabbro (upper body) took line rushes and will play in Tuesday's road game versus the Oilers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Fabbro missed the last five games, but he'll get back in the lineup against the Western Conference foe. The 21-year-old has shown flashes of offensive upside, but he's tough to depend on in season-long fantasy formats since he has just nine points over 39 games.