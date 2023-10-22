Fabbro delivered an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Fabbro is situated in a top-four role early this season, but he lacks power-play utility as well as the type of offensive firepower that fantasy managers require. The helper was Fabbro's first point through five games, and the 2016 first-round draft pick is averaging just one shot per contest. With that said, he doesn't even need to cook offensively since he forms a defensive pairing with venerable power-play quarterback Roman Josi, who dropped 155 points over the last two seasons alone.