Fabbro posted an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Fabbro notched the secondary helper on Mikael Granlund's second-period tally. Through 11 games in March, Fabbro has a modest four assists. The 22-year-old defenseman has matched his 11-point output from last year, needing 32 games this season as opposed to 64 in 2019-20. He's added 55 shots on goal, 50 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-1 rating.