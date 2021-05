Fabbro posted a power-play assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Fabbro earned the secondary helper on Ryan Johansen's tally in the second period. The 22-year-old Fabbro set a new career high in points with 12 in just 40 contests this year. The blueliner has added 59 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 32 hits and 23 PIM as a bottom-four option for the Predators.