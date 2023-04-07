Fabbro tallied a goal in Nashville's 3-0 win over Carolina on Thursday.

It was Fabbro's second marker and 11th point in 75 contests this season. He didn't record a point over his previous four outings, though he did have five shots, eight hits and nine blocks in that span. Fabbro also had three hits and three blocks Thursday, bringing him up to 102 and 117, respectively. That's well above the 24-year-old's previous career highs of 69 hits and 105 blocks, which he set in 2021-22.