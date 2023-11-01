Fabbro scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Fabbro put the Predators ahead 2-1 just 30 seconds after Colton Sissons tied the game in the first period. The goal was Fabbro's second point of the campaign. The 25-year-old has seen steady run in the lineup with the absence of Luke Schenn (lower body). Fabbro has eight shots on net, nine hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while seeing top-four minutes at even strength.