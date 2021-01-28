Fabbro (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's game in the third period, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Fabbro collided with the boards after a run-in with Connor Murphy in front of the Blackhawks' net. Fabbro immediately went to the locker room and didn't play in overtime. There was no update on his condition after the game. The 22-year-old has served in a second-pairing role this year, posting two assists and 10 blocked shots in seven outings. He'll have a couple of days to get healthy before the Predators take on the Lightning on Saturday.