Fabbro scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Fabbro's marker came at 9:53 of the second period and narrowed Edmonton's lead to 4-3. It was his first goal and fifth point in 26 contests this season. He entered the game averaging 16:20 of ice time, but logged 18:48 on Tuesday. There's an opportunity for Fabbro to play an expanded role for now because Jeremy Lauzon (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body) and Ryan McDonagh (upper body) all recently joined Mark Borowiecki (upper body) on the Predators' list of unavailable defensemen.