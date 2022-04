Fabbro posted an assist, three blocked shots, two hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Fabbro picked up five points in the last eight games of the season. The 23-year-old defenseman has served as a more defensive presence alongside Roman Josi for parts of this season, and they'll likely open the playoffs as a pairing. Fabbro recorded 24 points, 88 shots on net, 105 blocked shots and 69 hits in 66 outings in the regular season.