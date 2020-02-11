Fabbro notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

The 21-year-old is up to 11 points, 73 blocked shots, 78 shots and 34 PIM through 50 games this season. He's earned a top-four role under head coach John Hynes, but Fabbro isn't quite to the level of a viable fantasy defenseman yet.