Fabbro has been suspended for two games for elbowing Carolina's Brock McGinn during Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes.
Fabbro won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay. With Fabbro sidelined, look for Ben Harpur to draw into the lineup Thursday against Carolina.
