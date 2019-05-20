Predators' Dante Fabbro: In action Saturday
Fabbro (face) was back in action for Saturday's World Championship clash with Germany.
Fabbro likely won't see a ton of ice time in the tournament, but fantasy owners will be happy to see the defenseman healthy after taking a puck to the face in his previous appearance. Despite the club not having any blueliner's set to hit free agency this offseason, the 20-year-old Fabbro should still have a decent shot at securing a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.
More News
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Suffers injury at Worlds•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Supplies helper•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Tallies first NHL goal•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: NHL debut set for Saturday•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Inks entry-level deal•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Signing ELC with Nashville•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...