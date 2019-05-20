Fabbro (face) was back in action for Saturday's World Championship clash with Germany.

Fabbro likely won't see a ton of ice time in the tournament, but fantasy owners will be happy to see the defenseman healthy after taking a puck to the face in his previous appearance. Despite the club not having any blueliner's set to hit free agency this offseason, the 20-year-old Fabbro should still have a decent shot at securing a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.