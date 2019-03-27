Predators' Dante Fabbro: Inks entry-level deal
Fabbro signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Wednesday.
It was reported that Fabbro would sign an entry-level deal rather than play his senior season at Boston University, and it has now come to fruition. The Predators selected the 20-year-old with the 17th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. In his junior season at Boston University, Fabbro earned career highs in points (33) and assists (26).
