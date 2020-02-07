Predators' Dante Fabbro: Knocks in fifth goal
Fabbro scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
Fabbro snapped an eight-game point drought with the tally. The 21-year-old defenseman has 10 points, 72 shots on net and 71 blocks in 48 contests. He skated 24:36 in Thursday's game and has topped 20 minutes in six of his last nine outings. While the offense hasn't quite followed, Fabbro has become a top-four fixture under head coach John Hynes.
