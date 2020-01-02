Predators' Dante Fabbro: Lights lamp on power play
Fabbro scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
With eight seconds left in Corey Perry's elbowing major, Fabbro put the Predators ahead 2-0. The tally snapped a 10-game point drought for the defenseman, who now has nine points in 39 outings. He's added 54 shots on goal, 50 blocked shots, 31 hits and 28 PIM, but fantasy owners will want to see more consistent offense before adding the 21-year-old to their squads.
