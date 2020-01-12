Fabbro (upper body) isn't on the ice for warmups, signaling he won't play in Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Fabbro was back practicing in Saturday's session, but as evidenced by this news, will miss his fifth straight game while dealing with the upper-body issue. He's likely nearing a return to the ice, but with the youngster sidelined Sunday, Alexandre Carrier is expected to draw into the lineup.