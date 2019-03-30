Predators' Dante Fabbro: NHL debut set for Saturday
Fabbro will make his NHL debut on Saturday.
Fabbro, the 17th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, signed his entry-level contract with Nashville on Wednesday. He had a productive junior season (33 points in 26 games) at Boston University and projects as a top-four defender for Nashville. The rich get richer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...