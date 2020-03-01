Predators' Dante Fabbro: Not contributing offensively
Fabbro recorded his ninth consecutive game without a point Saturday against the Avalanche, skating just 13:15 in the 3-2 loss.
With just 11 points to his credit, Fabbro hasn't done much offensively in his rookie season, but that's probably not what was expected of him. Fabbro currently ranks fourth among Nashville defensemen in both hits (50) and blocked shots (80), so the coaching staff clearly have him focusing on his defensive responsibilities first and foremost. The offense will come, but Fabbro's all-around game still needs time to develop.
