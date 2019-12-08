Predators' Dante Fabbro: One of each in crazy win
Fabbro notched a goal, an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.
Fabbro and Nick Bonino assisted on each other's goals -- Fabbro scored in the first period and Bonino netted the game-winner in the third. The 21-year-old defenseman has amassed eight points, 36 shots on goal, 41 blocked shots and 18 PIM through 28 games. While it's probably not enough for season-long fantasy, Fabbro is a decent value option on the blue line for DFS on days with a short schedule.
More News
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Supplies assist•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Assists in consecutive outings•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Returns to Saturday's contest•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Questionable to return•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.