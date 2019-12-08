Fabbro notched a goal, an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Fabbro and Nick Bonino assisted on each other's goals -- Fabbro scored in the first period and Bonino netted the game-winner in the third. The 21-year-old defenseman has amassed eight points, 36 shots on goal, 41 blocked shots and 18 PIM through 28 games. While it's probably not enough for season-long fantasy, Fabbro is a decent value option on the blue line for DFS on days with a short schedule.