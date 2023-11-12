Fabbro scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Predators' 7-5 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

Fabbro scored off a one-timer in the slot to give the Predators a 3-2 lead. He would also add an assist on Filip Forsberg's second goal. Fabbro had been struggling offensively before Saturday's game, scoring just two points in his first 12 games. Saturday's performance snaps a four-game pointless drought as he picks up his first points in November. Fabbro should continue to see minutes on the top defensive pairing.